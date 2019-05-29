Taiwan foreign affairs minister to visit Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of China (Taiwan), Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, is scheduled to visit Saint Lucia from May 30 to May 31, 2019.

Saint Lucia and Taiwan have had a high level of bilateral cooperation which spans a cross-section of areas including agriculture, health, human resource development, community development and empowerment, sports, infrastructure and ICT.

Over the last few years the government of Saint Lucia has sought to deepen our ties with Taiwan and our two countries have entered into loan agreements for an island-wide road rehabilitation programme and for the redevelopment of the Hewanorra International Airport.

During his visit, Dr. Wu will meet with Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet and members of the Cabinet. He will also visit the recently opened Hummingbird Beach Park which was financed by the Taiwanese and participate in the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Overseas Engineering & Construction Corporation (OECC) contract-signing ceremony and road rehabilitation sod-turning in Saltibus on Friday.

On his visit to the Caribbean, Dr. Wu was also scheduled to visit St Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to enhance relations and build closer cooperation.

