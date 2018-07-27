Taiwan expert joins Saint Lucia Banana Productivity Improvement Project

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) recently assigned Taiwan Banana expert Mr. Tsung-Hsien Wu, Specialist of Taiwan Banana Research Institute (TBRI), to assist in the implementation of the Banana Productivity Improvement Project in Saint Lucia.

Mr. Wu has ample expertise in banana production, pest control, climate adaptation and post-harvest technology. He will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture, the stakeholders of the banana industry and local farmers to monitor and control major pest and diseases, with an aim to increase banana field productivity levels from a low of 5-8 tons to 10-15 tons per acre.

The Banana Productivity Improvement Project will be implemented over a four-year period. During the first year, major focus will be put on restoring the industry to pre-Matthew condition and increasing productivity on existing acreages. Thereafter attention will be placed on expanding current acreages, enhancing resilience to climate change, establishing sustainable financing mechanism, building capacity and strength in disease control measures.