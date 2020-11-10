Taiwan donates 30,000 masks to St. Lucia

By Chiang Chin-yeh and Louis Liu

(CNA) — The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Lucia, with the help of a Taiwan business group, donated 30,000 surgical masks to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the Caribbean country on Monday.

Hit by a second wave of COVID-19 infections, St. Lucia has recorded 65 new cases since Oct. 30, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to 141 as of Nov. 9, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Wellness.

To help St. Lucia gain control of the new wave, Taiwan’s embassy joined with the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America (TCCNA) and the U.S. Embassy in Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS (Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States) in donating surgical face masks, the embassy said in a statement Monday.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, St. Lucia Health Minister Mary Issac thanked Taiwan’s government and people and the U.S. Embassy in Barbados.

External Affairs Minister Sarah Flood-Beaubrun said St. Lucia also received a donation of medical equipment from Taiwan at the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.

She advocated Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO), saying that Taiwan’s competent handling of the pandemic is exemplary.

