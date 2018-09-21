Taiwan contributes to Saint Lucia’s poverty reduction efforts

(PRESS RELEASE) – In a ceremony at the Ministry of External Affairs on 18 September 2018, Ambassador Douglas C. T. Shen of the Taiwan (R.O.C.) Embassy made a donation on behalf of the Taiwan Government to the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF) to help with SSDF’s poverty reduction efforts.

Ambassador Shen said that social transformation is one of the fundamental avenues for a country to achieve sustainable development. And he was glad that Taiwan can contribute to the SSDF’s mission to provide assistance to the Saint Lucians in need. He offered his best wishes for the continued success of the SSDF to serve as a beacon of hope for the poorest of the poor and the most marginalised of the marginalised.

Honourable Sarah Flood Beaubrun, Minister for External Affairs, who made a request for assistance on SSDF’s behalf, expressed her gratitude to Taiwan for the generous donation and said that it will go a long way to help fulfill SSDF’s mission to empower people whether in terms of education, housing, or mentoring projects for disadvantaged boys.

Minister Beaubrun emphasised that Taiwan has touched and continues to touch Saint Lucian hearts and minds in a very special way, with every person, every household, every community and indeed the whole nation benefitting from the generous help from Taiwan over the years.

Also present at the donation ceremony are Mr Allison Mathurin, Executive Director of SSDF, Ambassador Elma Gene-Isaac, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Counsellors Bill Huang and Luis Liu from the Taiwan Embassy.