Taboo Carnival theme “Veneration of the Anti-Hero”

PRESS RELEASE – Taboo Carnival brought its theme portrayal straight off the pages of marvel comics and the big screen to throngs of revelers and carnival enthusiast in Rodney Bay on Saturday 11th February 2017.
The large crowd amassed in the Verve grounds and the sidewalk was flooded with onlookers, thrilled by the smashing depiction of Marvel. Taboo unveiled “MARVEL: Veneration of the Anti-Hero: the unexpected, the unique and the oddly attractive”, with 24 innovative and unique costumes, all locally designed and created by highly talented St. Lucian youth in the industry. Six (6) Sections portraying both frontline and backline variations for twelve (12) Marvel Characters.
It was a nostalgic moment for many, seeing their favorite characters come to life and portrayed in a glamorous way. The vavalry, splendor and colors were ushered in and brought to life through Ironman and Scarlet Witch, Hulk and She-hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow, Wolverine and Jean-Grey, Quick Silver and Storm and Captain America and Mystique.
Taboo Carnival invites St. Lucian, regional and international revelers to experience their marvelous portrayal of Carnival 2017, do the unexpected, and be unique and boldly attractive. Let them all MARVEL!!! Dare to be different. Dare to be TABOO. Dare to MARVEL the world.