T.I. says he’s done with Kanye West after Trump meeting: “I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you”

(USA TODAY) — Lots of people had strong reactions to Kanye West’s comments praising President Donald Trump during their White House meeting on Thursday.

And then there’s T.I.

The Atlanta rapper, who collaborated with ‘Ye on the 2006 track “Swagga Like Us,” publicly unfriended West in an NSFW Instagram post.

“At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you,” he wrote. “I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!!!!”

T.I. prefaced his essay by saying, “Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’ & his antics,” adding that he’d mishandled similar incidents involving his brother. “But now this (expletive) is next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django (expletive)…Ye!!!!”

The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., revealed he’d turned down West’s invitation to join him at the White House and called the meeting the “most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen.” (Had he gone and West had behaved that “spinelessly,” T.I. said he would have felt “compelled to slap the (expletive) out of you, bro – for the people!”)

After accusing West of “bootlicking on a whole new level,” he declared in his social post, “I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!”

Next he addressed Kanye fans: “To all the people who follow Ye musically, socially, or even personally….who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated…. Let me make this clear… THIS (expletive) AINT COOL!!!”

The bottom line: “WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet.”

Before dropping the mic, T.I. declared, “As long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world, if to do so, he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor.”

Later, in a video posted by TMZ Friday morning, when asked what T.I. would have discussed with the president, he said “the blatant disregard and disrespect for my people and all people of color.”

He also mentioned family separations: “the children that have been ripped away from their parents at the border.”