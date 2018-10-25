System failure at Theobalds Treatment Plant

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – A system failure discovered at the Theobalds Treatment plant on the evening of October 24th 2018, has impacted distribution to some areas in the north of the island.

The situation resulted in the distribution of turbid water to domestic and commercial clients in certain parts of the north due to a fault on the chemical line.

The breach was quickly detected and swift action has been taken by Wasco to correct the system fault. The matter has since been addressed, but lab technicians are conducting quality checks throughout the day, to ensure that the water quality returns to normal.

In the meantime, Wasco wishes to assure residential and commercial clients that during this process, there will be no interruptions in the water supply to clients.