SwiftPac committed to Caribbean logistics

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – In 2008, Swift Pac was created as an Indigenous Caribbean Brand to meet the growing needs of the Caribbean people for organized, seamless International & Inter-Caribbean Package and Cargo
movement via Air & Ocean.
Since then, we have grown into a multifaceted Caribbean brand, providing multiple modes of Cargo Transport, Warehousing & E-commerce Solutions in (12) islands across the Region.
We have watched our Customer Database grow from 950 customers in 2009 to over 45,000 registered users today. So too has their shipping needs evolved, requiring shipments of Courier Packages, Household & Personal Effects, Barrels, Vehicles and Commercial Cargo.
From our warehouse locations in Miami, Brooklyn New York, Orlando, Boston and California in addition to our Nationwide US Domestic pick-up Network, we continue to provide our customers with Air and Ocean Cargo shipping options to all Caribbean Destinations.
At SwiftPac, we are very conscious of our Social Responsibility, and how we can assist, not only in challenging times, but on a day to day basis.
Thus far, we have been able to assist by providing Scholarship Programs, as well as Back to School assistance in our network countries.
In this very difficult time of the Covid-19 epidemic, SwiftPac continues to provide maximum support to the Region by working with key players to keep the Supply Chain Open.
Our Inter-Regional Service continues to provide critical Cargo Flights and Air Cargo Charters for the movement of Live Poultry, Perishable Food Items, Medical Essentials & Personal Protective Gear, including Masks & Hand Sanitizers to the islands of the Caribbean.
Effective May 7th, 2020, we will be taking our support a step further by CUTTING both our Air & Ocean Freight Rates by up to 20% in some markets!
SwiftPac is committed to “Flattening The Curve’ and has implemented several procedures throughout our offices to make the Package Collection Process as safe and easy as possible.
We continue to provide In-House Customs Services, where we clear packages on customer’s behalf. Once cleared, you have the option of Curb Side Pick Up or Delivery directly to your home or office.
However, for anyone who must come into one of our offices, they can be rest assured that they are coming into a safe, clean environment. We have implemented stringent cleaning protocols & have ensured that Hand Sanitizer is constantly available to both our Staff & Customers.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Finance/Business
- Lisbon Effectiveness International Advertising Festival announces its Executive Jury Panel
- Elizabeth Riley appointed Executive Director (acting) of CDEMA
- Castries Constituency Council (CCC) operations
- Sandals Resorts enhances industry-leading health and safety measures, leaving no stone unturned
- World Bank provides US$10.5 million to Saint Lucia for COVID-19 response
- Caribbean Digital Transformation Project conducted its first Virtual Mission for St. Lucia
- Caribbean Airlines introduces cargo charter services
- Castries Constituency Council affected by the COVID-19 fallout
- Prime Minister and Minister for Finance to present Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2020/2021 on Wednesday