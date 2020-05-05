SwiftPac committed to Caribbean logistics

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – In 2008, Swift Pac was created as an Indigenous Caribbean Brand to meet the growing needs of the Caribbean people for organized, seamless International & Inter-Caribbean Package and Cargo

movement via Air & Ocean.

Since then, we have grown into a multifaceted Caribbean brand, providing multiple modes of Cargo Transport, Warehousing & E-commerce Solutions in (12) islands across the Region.

We have watched our Customer Database grow from 950 customers in 2009 to over 45,000 registered users today. So too has their shipping needs evolved, requiring shipments of Courier Packages, Household & Personal Effects, Barrels, Vehicles and Commercial Cargo.

From our warehouse locations in Miami, Brooklyn New York, Orlando, Boston and California in addition to our Nationwide US Domestic pick-up Network, we continue to provide our customers with Air and Ocean Cargo shipping options to all Caribbean Destinations.

At SwiftPac, we are very conscious of our Social Responsibility, and how we can assist, not only in challenging times, but on a day to day basis.

Thus far, we have been able to assist by providing Scholarship Programs, as well as Back to School assistance in our network countries.

In this very difficult time of the Covid-19 epidemic, SwiftPac continues to provide maximum support to the Region by working with key players to keep the Supply Chain Open.

Our Inter-Regional Service continues to provide critical Cargo Flights and Air Cargo Charters for the movement of Live Poultry, Perishable Food Items, Medical Essentials & Personal Protective Gear, including Masks & Hand Sanitizers to the islands of the Caribbean.

Effective May 7th, 2020, we will be taking our support a step further by CUTTING both our Air & Ocean Freight Rates by up to 20% in some markets!

SwiftPac is committed to “Flattening The Curve’ and has implemented several procedures throughout our offices to make the Package Collection Process as safe and easy as possible.

We continue to provide In-House Customs Services, where we clear packages on customer’s behalf. Once cleared, you have the option of Curb Side Pick Up or Delivery directly to your home or office.

However, for anyone who must come into one of our offices, they can be rest assured that they are coming into a safe, clean environment. We have implemented stringent cleaning protocols & have ensured that Hand Sanitizer is constantly available to both our Staff & Customers.

