Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Suspended Castries secondary school teacher takes legal action

By SNO Staff
February 14, 2019

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Attorney Leevie Herelle

(SNO) — A teacher from a Castries secondary school who was suspended by the Teaching Service Commission has taken legal action, asking that the decision be reversed.

Her attorney, Leevie Herelle, said the commission has never given the reason for its action.

He told Choice News that the commission was written to since they did not know what the allegations were for the suspension.

“The teacher was not informed what these were and that concerns us enormously,” he stated.

Herelle said that he hopes the commission respond “in short order” and retract the suspension.

The attorney pointed out that he is prepared to take the matter further, if the commission does not bow to the request.

“We have every intention to seek justice for the teacher and to ensure that at the end of the day, she receives her justice,” he said.

When asked about the commission’s silence in the past on such matters, the attorney pointed out that the powers that were invested in the commission was not “for its own intrinsic self” and when it is called to account, “it must account”.

(0)(1)
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.