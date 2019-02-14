Suspended Castries secondary school teacher takes legal action

Share This On:

(SNO) — A teacher from a Castries secondary school who was suspended by the Teaching Service Commission has taken legal action, asking that the decision be reversed.

Her attorney, Leevie Herelle, said the commission has never given the reason for its action.

He told Choice News that the commission was written to since they did not know what the allegations were for the suspension.

“The teacher was not informed what these were and that concerns us enormously,” he stated.

Herelle said that he hopes the commission respond “in short order” and retract the suspension.

The attorney pointed out that he is prepared to take the matter further, if the commission does not bow to the request.

“We have every intention to seek justice for the teacher and to ensure that at the end of the day, she receives her justice,” he said.

When asked about the commission’s silence in the past on such matters, the attorney pointed out that the powers that were invested in the commission was not “for its own intrinsic self” and when it is called to account, “it must account”.