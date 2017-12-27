(PRESS RELEASE) – On Wednesday December 27, 2017 about 9:56am, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, received a report of a suspected suicide at Bocage, Castries.
Philip Epiphane, a fifty one (51) year old resident of Carielle, Castries was found in a prone position beneath a tree with a rope around his neck. He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.
This was the twelfth suspected suicide recorded for the year 2017.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.
(0)(3)
With ppl getting away with murder so easily in st lucia a person can be found hanging n not never them who did it themselves...ppl can kill ppl by hanging too...we were not there god is the only judge here...he only knows what happened...R.I.P
You guys seem to be so perfect. .... you'll dont know what was his problem etc..... not everyone is strong enough to deal with a situation so I don't see why all the negative energy. .... anyways god is the only one to judge him not yourll......... rest in perfect peace uncle
I hope u are baptize and accept Jesus too cause not everybody is perfect an can deal with situation rip uncle
Well with "five to stay alive" it looks like we will all be dead. (1)Record homicide, (2)record shootings, (3)record suicide attempts, (4)high incidents of stabbing and (5) high incidents of chopping. Five to stay alive? SMH
U going to blame the government for people killing each other. Ppl make their own choices.
Suddenly all the two faced are rational and have vaoices.
You seem to be very bright to be able to make the connection between the statement made and the government. But by the way, since you raise it, have you always had that position of not blaming governments about the crime situation or are you just another political hypocrite. You do not have to answer, just be honest with yourself.
You wait to reach 51 years of age to commit suicide,when by that time you should have been baptized and sanctified and covered by the blood of jesus.Suicide=no peace no grace,no God and better foget about those gates opening for youll.You'll dont have God,satan is you'll God i don't care what you'll going through.You'll take you'll life the same way criminals taming lifes.You'll bread butter.
who are you to judge him were you there with him to no he was worshipping the devil
I hope u baptized too and accept Jesus as ur blood and savior cause not everybody that perfect an deal with situation rip uncle
Sure suicide! !
Did he change his mind and then cut the rope in the middle of it all
Go Ask your mum