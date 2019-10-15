Don't Miss
Suspected Sarrot serial burglar arrested

By SNO Staff
October 15, 2019

Saint Lucia police said Tuesday that they have arrested and charged one of two men suspected of carrying out a series of robberies in the Sarrot area.

Bexon resident, Angus Marshall, also known as Banton, was today, Oct. 15 charged for the offence of aggravated burglary for an incident that occurred on Oct. 7, 2019, at Chopin, Castries, a police official told St. Lucia News Online.

The 35-year-old Marshall was escorted to court where he was remanded in custody until November 28, 2019, the official said.

“The second suspect is still at large,” the official said.

One comment

  1. B
    October 15, 2019 at 6:11 PM

    I hope the Mageatrate Sentence him to at least 20years Behind bars

    (0)(0)
    Reply

