Suspected drowning in Vieux Fort

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police are investigating the suspected drowning of a man whose body was recovered from a river in Vieux Fort on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Allan Dominique, 51, of West Hall Group, Vieux-Fort.

Reports are that on Tuesday afternoon, Dominique went in the Barcaderre river to retrieve a pan when he encountered difficulty and drowned.

Vieux Fort police sources said Dominique’s body was recovered Wednesday after divers failed to find him on Tuesday.

