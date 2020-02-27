Suspected case of coronavirus in BVI – Local health officials thrust into ’emergency meeting’

Share This On:
(BVI NEWS) – Highly-placed sources have told BVI News that there is a suspected case of the Novel Coronavirus in the British Virgin Islands.
It is being reported that a local recently arrived from China — the country where the outbreak originated — feeling ill and is now undergoing testing.
When BVI News contacted the Ministry of Health on Thursday (February 27), Public Health Communications Specialist Adrianna Soverall said she could not yet confirm the report but said top health officials have since entered into an “emergency meeting”.
An alarm about the suspected case was first raised unofficially via local social media.
BVI News will continue to provide more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
