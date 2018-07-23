Suspect tried to fool cops by hiding in dryer: police

(NEW YORK POST) – Was this man’s hiding attempt a washout?

Washington state authorities took to Facebook this weekend, where they shared an image of a suspect who they said hid out in a dryer.

“The adult version of hide and seek never turns out well for anyone,” Spokane police said. “What is depicted in this body camera footage frame is the lengths that some suspects will go through to avoid police.”

Authorities explained that they “were working on a tip from our Domestic Violence Unit that an offender may go back to the victims home, thus be in violation of a protection order [sic].”

Spokane police said the suspect went indoors and refused to emerge.

“(Yes that is an apartment sized stackable washer and dryer combo) [sic],” they confirmed.

A K9 found the man, and nobody was harmed, according to the post.

Spokane police did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News on Sunday.