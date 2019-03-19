Suspect nabbed with firearm outside Bordelais was not cooperative

(SNO) — A male, who was nabbed outside the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) on Monday with an illegal firearm containing one round of ammunition, was initially not cooperating with law enforcement officials, according to reliable sources

The individual was searched then arrested by special operations correctional officers around 10 a.m. after he was observed behaving suspiciously.

He was handed over to the Dennery police.

Initially, he was not cooperating with the police, including providing his name, and other information, sources said. It is not yet known if law enforcement officials have since received his information.

The incident comes about a week after veteran prison officer was nabbed at the BCF in his attempt to allegedly traffic marijuana, telephone sim cards, razor blades, lighters and other items in the prison.