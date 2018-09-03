Suspect in violent rape may have more male victims: cops

(NEW YORK POST) – A man in Ohio allegedly raped another man who was found naked and bloodied while armed with a knife – and investigators believe there could be more victims.

John David Handley, 31, of Lebanon, was arrested on Aug. 20 at Trader’s World Market in Monroe after the knife-brandishing man told police a month earlier that he had earlier escaped after being raped and held captive at Handley’s home for several days in July, the Dayton Daily News reports.

Police in Lebanon said the 21-year-old victim, of Monroe, was found on July 12 with “several injuries” at a restaurant in Lebanon and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man told police Handley had held him captive at his apartment and awoke to find him “forcibly raping him once again,” according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by the newspaper.

The victim managed to stop the attack by “grabbing a knife and stabbing Handley” before fleeing the apartment. Handley was later found inside the residence with injuries that appeared to be stab wounds, including one near his head that could have been life-threatening, according to the affidavit.

Video cameras were also found in the residence, near where the alleged attack took place, according to a Lebanon police detective. Handley also “admitted there was evidence” on his cellphone during an interview with investigators, prompting them to obtain a warrant to search the device.

After being hospitalized for his injuries, Handley was later released and eluded authorities until being arrested in Butler County, WXIX reports.

“Anytime someone is a victim of a violent crime, we want to do all we can to get the perpetrator off the streets and pursue charges against them,” Lebanon Police Det. Sgt. Matt Weithofer told the station.

Investigators now believe Handley, who remains in jail on charges of rape, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, could have additional victims.

“There have been unrelated male victims that have [come] forward and said similar situations happened to them,” Weithofer continued. “It does seem everybody involved knows each other through drugs.”

Detectives think Handley, who has been previously arrested on charges of domestic violence and attempted theft, may have used drugs to entice victims into his home before allegedly raping them, WXIX reports.

Handley’s attorney, Nathan Elter, said his client claims he was in a consensual relationship with the victim and received a “significant” stab wound to his neck that impacted his carotid artery.

“The facts of this case are bizarre,” Elter told The Post. “His defense is that this was a consensual relationship here. It’s a case that will probably go to trial based on the conflicting accounts.”

There’s video footage of the alleged sexual assault leading up to the stabbing, during which Handley claims he was attacked by the man who had been paying rent to live at Handley’s apartment, Elter said.

Asked about the possibility of additional victims, Elter said he “had heard nothing about that” from investigators. Handley remained in custody on $100,000 bond as of Friday and is expected to be arraigned in coming weeks, Elter said.