Suspect in Marchand woman’s murder in custody: police

(St. Lucia News Online) — High-ranking police sources on Monday evening confirmed that the suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman at Pigeon Point, Gros Islet on Sunday has surrendered to police.

Anela Wilson of Marchand, Castries, and a male individual sustained gunshot wounds at a social event at Pigeon Island Beach on Sunday at around 10 p.m., police said.

Wilson, who sustained gunshot wounds to the head, reportedly died at the scene while the male individual was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, a male who is from Marchand, is now in police custody.

