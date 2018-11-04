Suspect in custody in connection with Monchy homicide

(SNO) – A male suspect in the fatal stabbing of his “friend”, Monchy (Gros Islet) resident Delan Evans, on Saturday evening (Nov. 3), is now in police custody, according to law enforcement sources

The stabbing occurred during a fight between both men, one of whom was allegedly intoxicated, sources have told St. Lucia News Online.

Evans, who was originally from Choiseul, reportedly sustained two stab wounds to the left side of his chest.

“It is believed that he (Evans) was in a fight with a male friend of his. Apparently he (Evans) was intoxicated through alcohol and during the fight the friend grabbed something and struck him with it,” one of the sources told St. Lucia News Online.

The friend (suspect) reported himself to the police station this morning (Sunday, Nov. 4).

Another source said: “There was indeed a fight. The friend (suspect) has injuries to his body.”

It is alleged that the suspect was also bitten by the deceased.

Emergency authorities were alerted at 8:50 p.m. and Evans, aged 27, was transported by Castries ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he passed away.

This is the second fatal stabbing for the weekend and the fourth homicide in several days.

On Friday (Nov. 2), Curtis Charlemagne, originally of Anse La Raye, was stabbed in the throat/neck in Canaries by a male suspect who is currently in police custody. The suspect was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the stabbing.