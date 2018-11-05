Survivor of fatal Bexon Highway accident stable; family appealing for donations (+video)

Share This On:

(SNO) — Six-year-old Kaeden Cotter, the lone survivor of last week’s vehicular accident on the Bexon Highway which took the life of three people, is now in stable condition, according to relatives.

Kaeden was airlifted to Martinique in critical condition shortly after the accident but his aunt, ‘Kircia Wood’, provided some good news in a Facebook post on Saturday, Nov. 3.

She said: “On October 30th, around 6:20 pm, my brother’s (Kirten Cotter) kids were involved in a fatal vehicular accident in St. Lucia. His 3 year old son, Kaleb, and his 9 year old step daughter, Leilani, died as a result of their injuries, and Kaeden, who is 6 years old, was airlifted to Martinique in critical condition. Kirten (my brother) is currently in Martinique with Kaeden, who is stable. Kaeden had swelling of his brain, a fractured skull, a huge cut on his head and a broken leg.”

Kircia is appealing for donations to help her brother with the funeral, medical and travel expenses.

“Any assistance will be appreciated. And we ask that you please keep Kaeden, Kirten, Toya and family in your prayers. Thank you. You can send donations to Kirten’s PayPal address : [email protected] Please use PayPal option: friends and family.

“Update: some people are having problems sending through PayPal if it is sent with a bank account. They get a decline notice. If a debit or credit card is used instead, the donation will go through. Thank you again for all of your support ,” she also wrote on Facebook.

Her post were accompanied by a video (see below) with Kaeden thanking the public for their prayers and the support, and photos of a memorial that was set up for Kaleb and Leilani.

Kaeden’s father, Kirten, had been updating the public on his son’s medical progress.

In a Facebook post on November 1, Kirten said that Kaeden’s first word when he “woke up” was “mommy”.

“He turned saw me and said daddy. I ask if he was ok he said yes then a few minutes later he said daddy I feel sick. I told him the doctors would take care of him and he said ok and went back to sleep. Keep him in your prayers,” Kirten wrote.

In a November 2 post, the father added: “Update from last night: they closed the large cut he had on his head. His skull fracture will heal normally and is not an issue at the moment. He should be able to walk with crutches in about 4 weeks. Not sure how soon he will be able to come home. Will be spending the whole day at the hospital so I maybe out of touch for a while.”

Police said Ferguson Donnelly, a 32-year-old resident of Barre Du Chaussee, was driving a pickup, registration number 8752, along the Bexon Highway, in a southerly direction, and collided with a stationary motor truck. He was accompanied by nine-year-old Leilani Beaubrun and three-year-old Kaleb Cotter. All three individuals succumbed to their injuries. The fourth passenger of the pickup, Kaeden, was airlifted to Martinique for medical assistance, and is now in stable condition.

Donnelly was the head of a “contractor firm that worked closely” with the St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC), the company said in a statement, while expressing condolences to Donnelly and the other victims.