Supreme Court Saint Lucia hosts mediation awareness campaign

The Registry of the Supreme Court Saint Lucia is campaigning for the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), or mediation, as the preference for resolving conflict.

Everyone can benefit from the use of ADR, especially women and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Mediation allows those involved in a dispute to make a direct contribution toward solving their problem. This method is quicker and less expensive than litigation. The private and non-adversarial nature of mediation makes it easier on the relationships of those in dispute, giving them a better chance to voice their opinions about the matter.

Recognising Saint Lucia’s adoption of the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and that “Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions” from part of these goals, the Registry of the Supreme Court Saint Lucia has collaborated with Compete Caribbean to increase the availability of and access to mediation services under the legislative framework in Saint Lucia. This launch is to give a brief history of Saint Lucia’s inaugural use of mediation; the developments over the years, and most importantly, to engage with our SMEs including the manufacturers, farmers, service providers, and other business owners, about how we could make mediation services more accessible.

The increased visibility and use of ADR and mediation would enhance the business landscape in Saint Lucia, and contribute towards the longevity of its organisations.

Consequently, the Registry of the Supreme Court Saint Lucia requests public participation in its surveys, and encourages feedback.

To obtain more information about the campaign, contact [email protected] Also follow us on Facebook and YouTube: LC Mediation, and Twitter: LC.Mediation; or visit www.lcmediation.org. For immediate access to mediation services call 758.468.7500 or email [email protected]

