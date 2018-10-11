Supporting rehabilitation through sports: Bordelais 10/10 cricket competition

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The 10/10 Cricket Tournament which has been ongoing at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) in Dennery commenced with an Opening Ceremony on the 28th August, 2018 at the Bordelais Correctional Facility at 10 a.m.

Minister of Home Affairs, Justice and National Security Senator Honorable Hermangild Francis was in attendance along with cricket coach Alton Crafton, Pastor Quingley Morris and members of the St. Lucia Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.

Teams Alpha and Foxtrot played a friendly match with Senator the Honorable Hermangild Francis, Minister of Home Affairs, Justice and National Security who opted to join the Foxtrot team.

To date a total of eight (8) matches have being played namely:

Match 1: Hotel/Echo vs Golf-29/08/18

Match 2: Alpha vs Foxtrot-30/08/2018

Match 3: Charlie vs Alpha-04/09/2018

Match 4: Golf vs Bravo-05/09/2018

Match 5: Foxtrot vs Charlie-06/09/2018

Match 6: Hotel/Echo vs Bravo-11/09/2018

Foxtrot and Bravo teams won both of their matches to date. The winner from Group A is Foxtrot and Bravo the Winner from Group B. The Hotel and Charlie teams have each won one match. Unfortunately, Alpha has not being able to attain victory at any of their matches.

The two matches played in the “Knock Out Stage” were as follows:

Foxtrot vs Hotel

Bravo vs Charlie

Foxtrot and Bravo won their respective matches and are now on the count- down to playing the finals in the 10/10 Cricket Competition on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. on the Parade Square at the Bordelais Correctional Facility.