NewsSupply Chain Issues Not the Only Problem for Consumers of Sugar

St. Lucia News OnlineFebruary 21, 202210212 min

Supply chain problems continue to affect the timely delivery of sugar causing shortages on the island, but there is another problem: sugar quality.

Consumers have been complaining during and after the holiday season about the poor quality of sugar sold at community shops, describing the sugar as “dirty”, and asking the government to “do something” to have “better sugar” brought into Saint Lucia.

The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs has invited bids late last year for new contracts for the supply of sugar, with a January 11, 2022 deadline.

Supply chain issues remain a challenge for the government, even though efforts are being made to improve sugar quality.

According to a press release earlier this week, “As St. Lucia like the rest of the world continues to feel the impact of the global pandemic… the Ministry has been experiencing periodic delays with the importation of brown sugar…”

The statement said, “suppliers have indicated that because of the global Supply Chain problems and overbookings, they’re unable to ship on a timely basis.”

“Notwithstanding the delays,” the statement concluded, “the Ministry wishes to reassure our stakeholders that we are working assiduously to ensure that the shipment of brown sugar gets to the island by next week.”

St. Lucia News Online

