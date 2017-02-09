BOSL
Super6 jackpot now $430,000 for tomorrow’s draw

Press Release
February 9, 2017

unnamed-10It certainly gets better by the day with the St. Lucia National Lottery.

Have you heard???? The Super 6 jackpot has increased yet again and taken a HUGE leap at that. The jackpot for tomorrow’s draw now standas at a MASSIVE…. I kid you not…. A MASSIVE $430,000!!!!

We can’t stress on it enough how much you need to play as it is the ONLY way you can win; and this is definitely no ordinary win. Bring that jackpot back home St. Lucia. Allow yourself the pleasure of becoming $430,000 richer overnight for as little as $3 a ticket.  Just imagine all you could do with that lump sum. Play responsibly gamers; good luck to all. Ready… Set… WIN!!!!

One comment

  1. no nonesence woman
    February 9, 2017 at 11:13 AM

    way papa

    (0)(0)
    Reply

