Sulphur Springs facilities to be improved: Ag. CEO

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) will undertake a project at the Sulphur Springs Park, in an effort to enhance the services offered.

The project will include the construction of three (3) additional pools, a deck, additional storage and changing rooms.

According to Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lester Cazaubon, “There has been an increase in demand for pools for a relatively long time. To this end, the organization wants to ensure that we meet these demands by increasing our ability to serve our patrons and to enhance the experience at the park.”

Mr. Cazaubon further noted that the additional pools will reduce the amount of congestion on very busy days to afford visitors an uncompromised service.

The works will commence on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018, consequently access to the black water pool will come to a halt at 3:00pm.

The SRDF solicits the cooperation of all patrons and urges all to be patient during execution. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that the project may cause.

The Soufriere Foundation is a not for profit organisation located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, economic, cultural and other sustainable developments in the Soufriere region. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.