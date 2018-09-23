Don't Miss
Sugarcane jobs available for Saint Lucians in Martinique

Consulat Général de Sainte-Lucie en Martinique
September 23, 2018
Saint Lucians legally residing in Martinique and wishing to work in sugarcane cultivation are asked to contact the Consulatewith their name, telephone number and date of birth.

Kindly share this information with friends or family who are unemployed.

Application form ➡️https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1qnh3VdwlNa2KuNEdyU17YIG8VTcTQGBFwdFzTB7WFXk/

This information was posted on the Facebook page of the Consulat Général de Sainte-Lucie en Martinique.

They can also be contacted via telephone: +596 596 71 83 50

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

