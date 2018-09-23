Sugarcane jobs available for Saint Lucians in Martinique

Saint Lucians legally residing in Martinique and wishing to work in sugarcane cultivation are asked to contact the Consulatewith their name, telephone number and date of birth.

Kindly share this information with friends or family who are unemployed.

Application form ➡️https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1qnh3VdwlNa2KuNEdyU17YIG8VTcTQGBFwdFzTB7WFXk/

This information was posted on the Facebook page of the Consulat Général de Sainte-Lucie en Martinique.

They can also be contacted via telephone: +596 596 71 83 50