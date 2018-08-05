Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Such behaviour in the Saint Lucia House of Assembly should not be condoned (letter to the editor)

Letter to the editor
August 5, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Speaker of the House Andy Daniel (left) urges Government Minister Guy Joseph to withdraw a statement or leave the sitting of the House. Joseph leaves without withdrawing the statement.

Dear Editor: This is intended to correct some misinformation in a previous commentary on the events which unfolded at the Saint Lucia House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

What happened at the House of Assembly was another usual occurrence of attitudes which need refining.

A broo-haha is an understatement, as one considers that it appears that some of our parliamentarians prefer to demand respect than to earn it. Surely, such behaviour should not be condoned.

At the time they were again dealing with the business of the country. So, why does it always have to be this way? On hindsight it reflects on the manner in which proceedings are being conducted in Parliament.

Now no amount of blame can erase the incident, so well crafted by certain players, that a minister of government had to walk out during the proceedings.

Is it that public office so blinds our constituency representatives that they cannot look at themselves introspectively and ask, what does the public think of me? Or are some just hell bent on destroying our good name – Helen of the West?

True enough, the chemical worth of the human body is an estimated 65 per cent oxygen, 15 per cent carbon, 10 per cent hydrogen, 3 per cent nitrogen and 4 per cent other elements, so which one of them thinks he/she carries a greater percentage than the other?

This prescription for in-the-house-political activity is bad for the public, including the men and women who have been given the mandate to govern the affairs of this country.

– HH

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.