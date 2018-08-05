Such behaviour in the Saint Lucia House of Assembly should not be condoned (letter to the editor)

Dear Editor: This is intended to correct some misinformation in a previous commentary on the events which unfolded at the Saint Lucia House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

What happened at the House of Assembly was another usual occurrence of attitudes which need refining.

A broo-haha is an understatement, as one considers that it appears that some of our parliamentarians prefer to demand respect than to earn it. Surely, such behaviour should not be condoned.

At the time they were again dealing with the business of the country. So, why does it always have to be this way? On hindsight it reflects on the manner in which proceedings are being conducted in Parliament.

Now no amount of blame can erase the incident, so well crafted by certain players, that a minister of government had to walk out during the proceedings.

Is it that public office so blinds our constituency representatives that they cannot look at themselves introspectively and ask, what does the public think of me? Or are some just hell bent on destroying our good name – Helen of the West?

True enough, the chemical worth of the human body is an estimated 65 per cent oxygen, 15 per cent carbon, 10 per cent hydrogen, 3 per cent nitrogen and 4 per cent other elements, so which one of them thinks he/she carries a greater percentage than the other?

This prescription for in-the-house-political activity is bad for the public, including the men and women who have been given the mandate to govern the affairs of this country.

– HH