Study calls for improved measures at St. Maarten dumpsite

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(CMC) – The World Bank says an air quality assessment has recommended health and safety measures at the St. Maarten dumpsite.

The Washington-based financial institution released a baseline screening of smoke from subsurface fires at the Pond Island municipal and hurricane waste disposal on the island and said that it showed that several air pollutants emitted from subsurface fires exceeded international occupational exposure limits within the perimeter of the dumpsite.

“These results were expected as the majority of samples which exceeded limits were collected in the smoke, where the concentration of emissions is high. The baseline screening recommends new health and safety protection measures for people active on the dumpsites,” the World Bank said, adding that the purpose of this baseline assessment was to identify the chemical composition of the smoke in preparation for fire suppression operations.

It said these are to be undertaken through the Emergency Debris Management Project financed by the St. Maarten Irma Reconstruction, Recovery, and Resilience Trust Fund funded by the government of the Netherlands.

For that purpose, the assessment was conducted on the dumpsites only, the World Bank said, adding that based on the results of the screening “appropriate occupational health and safety measures have been identified to ensure the protection of workers at the site.”

The World Bank said it will collaborate with the government in putting these in place.

The grant agreement for the Emergency Debris Management Project, which, among other activities aims to extinguish the subsurface fires at the dumpsite while controlling the impacts on the environment and the population, is scheduled to be signed next week and subsequently rolled out, the World Bank said, noting that equipment is currently being procured to help improve landfill management and better control the fires.

As an immediate measure, the World Bank said the government will restrict access to the waste sites to authorized personnel and workers only and will equip them with appropriate protective gear.

In addition, to assess the risk to neighbouring communities, the bank said air quality measurements will be carried out by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment of the Netherlands in January 2019.