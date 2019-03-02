Don't Miss
Students warned about ‘repulsive’ Momo challenge

By Jamaica Observer
March 1, 2019

Girl, 5, allegedly brainwashed by sick Momo Challenge to cut off her own hair

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in Jamaica has issued a bulletin to all schools, warning that children are being exposed to “repulsive” Internet character ‘Momo’, which is symbolised by a woman with long black hair and bulging eyes.

The ministry, in its notice yesterday, said the character appears in the middle of the children’s cartoon programme Peppa Pig and computer game Fortnite on Youtube and Youtube Kids.

According to the bulletin: “Momo is a meme that targets young children on social media, encouraging them to add a contact on the messaging platform WhatsApp or online games, and then sends them graphic images and messages. This character encourages our children to perform harmful acts without telling their parents . The video usually starts innocently, like the start of a Peppa Pig episode but quickly turns into an altered version with violence and offensive language.”

The ministry urged regional directors, school board chairmen and principals of all institutions to help educate parents about the situation so that they can be vigilant in the supervision of their children in a bid to prevent them from becoming victims of Momo.

