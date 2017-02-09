Students gear up for Junior Achievement Company of the Year 2017

PRESS RELEASE – The much anticipated JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT START-UP FETE was held on February 7th 2017 at the Union Orchid Gardens with approximately seventy students from seven secondary schools participating in this annual event.

The Startup Fete is designed to engage, nurture and inspire students of the JA Company program in an environment where creativity is unleashed, and participants exploring new and exciting ways of starting and validating their Junior Achievement companies. Throughout the day, teams focused on marketing and idea generation. A judging panel and mentors consisting of successful entrepreneurs, senior government officers and the 2017 Young Entrepreneur of the Year were on hand to support and provide one-on-one training on public speaking and assisting students in perfecting their pitch in preparation for presentation at the end of the day.

Pulsating music from DJ Flex welcomed students, mentors and volunteers to an exciting, fun-filled and productive day, with Renwick & Company team members on hand to provide students with Chocolisto beverage on arrival.

Mr. Wilton Jeremie JA volunteer and National Achiever of the Year 2012 and Taiwanese volunteer Ms. Ann Chen were the moderator for the day, keeping the atmosphere energized as students worked in a fun and relaxing environment. Business Development officer of SBDC, Mr. Esli Lafieulle, Managing Director of Algas Organics and Mr. Anselm Mathurin of Sales Only App and Commercial Consultant of Yellow Melon Inc. addressed the group; sharing their own personal experience, inspiring students to dream big and taking advantage of the opportunities afforded to them by Junior Achievement.

Newest JA team, Benfield Comprehensive were the judges favorite idea with the production of Ban Chow – a heart healthy pasta made of green bananas, Kup Kreationz of Entrepot Secondary securing second place and best pitch and with Doc and Print Express of the Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School capturing the third place.

We applaud the efforts of our esteemed judges Ms. Pauline Wolff, Ms. Mindy Chicot, Mr. Esli Lafieulle, Mr. Anselm Mathurin and Mr. Johanan Dujon; the schools, students, teachers, Mentors, Volunteers, Board Members and ongoing sponsors for making the 5th annual Start Up Fete a success.

We wish to acknowledge and recognize our event sponsor, Renwick & Company Ltd and to express our gratitude to the following for their contribution to the fete: DJ Flex, Blue Waters, Peter & Company Distribution, SMJ Beverages, Hyline Poultry Farms, Massy Mega and Sunfresh Ltd.

Junior Achievement (JA) is the largest and fastest-growing nonprofit economic education organization in the world serving more than 10.6 million students annually. Students experience the JA curriculum through the support of volunteers dedicated in helping students better understand business and economics.