Student who ingested Gramoxone is in safe hands, say sources

The Choiseul Secondary School student who ingested the weed killer, Gramoxone, is now in a safer environment.

That’s according to several sources, some of whom claim to be close to the situation.

Donald Clery, no longer lives with his grandmother in Laborie. He was taken to another home by the Department of Human Services, where many believed may be “better” than where he lived in Laborie.

The 16-year-old was reported missing by close relatives. They claimed the last time they saw him was about two weeks ago when he came at his grandmother’s home to collect his school bag, accompanied by a female social worker, who promised to get back in touch with them a few days later, but never did. And calls to Donald’s phone went unanswered.

However, since the news broke about his disappearance, sources, who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity, said he is safe but declined to say in which community the student is living. According to them, such information will do more harm to the student who is unable to cope with any more publicity.

“Donald is safe where he is. He has attended school and has not disappeared. There are people out there who are willing to help him…” a source said.

Another source said it may be better for his whereabouts be kept away from certain members of his family for the benefit of his general well-being.

“I don’t think where he was living in Laborie was the right place for him…” the source added.

According to the source, the boy needed help which he could not obtain in that particular environment.

In an interview with his grandmother, Anna Clery, a few days after the incident, it was quite obvious that Donald needed help which was not available in the environment he was living.

“Now is the time for us to help the young man. Forget about the negative comments you read on social media and elsewhere…,” the source added.

According to the various sources, once the Department of Social Services keeps a keen eye on the boy, his general well-being will be improved.

They all wished him well and called on everyone to be sensitive to his plight.

Saint Lucia News Online has confirmed that the student has continued his schooling.