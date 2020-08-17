By Saint Lucia Met. Services

(PRESS RELEASE) — A strong tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands is moving quickly westward and has begun affecting Saint Lucia and the other Windward Islands.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to affect Saint Lucia and the rest of the Lesser Antilles Monday into Tuesday.

Residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides should take all necessary precautions against those hazards.

Small craft operators, especially local fishermen, are advised against venturing far from port during the next 24 hours.

This system could develop into a tropical cyclone during the next day or two.