Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Strings, songs and dance – Celebrating Rameau

By CDF
September 25, 2018
Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Rameau Poleon

(PRESS RELEASE) – The culturally rich community of Belle Vue is actively preparing for the 2018 Cultural Icon Series celebration on October 1st.

The contribution of folk musician, Joseph “Rameau” Poleon will be highlighted in what is billed as a masterful display of music and dance. Into its fourth year, the Cultural Icon Series aims to cultivate national pride and cultural identity. The annual showcase highlights the substantive work that illustrates the essence of a selected icon’s contribution and impact on Saint Lucia’s culture and will form the core of the legacy product for future generations.

Interpretations of music by Dame Marie Selipha ‘Sesenne’ Descartes and Florita Marquis are expected from a range of artists, through dance and music expressions. These include a 5-member Folk ensemble (under the direction of Gregory Piper), Darlene Anius, Dianna Philip, Aneshar Antoine, Claudia Edward, Nahoma “Ready” Jn. Baptiste and Stacey Charles. Entertainment will also come from the Laborie Steel Orchestra, Manmay La Kay, Eastern Folk Band, Belle Vue Lawòz Group and Belle Vue’s own Wanjman, Avòtsèvis and Vye Twizeen Boys.

The Cultural Icon Series forms part of activities for Arts and Heritage Month and is being presented in collaboration with the Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC), Events Company of Saint Lucia (ECSL) and the Belle Vue Development Committee Fèt Kwéyòl. The three (3) hour celebration, Strings, Songs and Dance – Celebrating Rameau takes place on Monday October 1st at the Belle Vue Primary School Courtyard from 5:00 p.m. Admission is $10 and the public is invited to honour another son of the soil for his inspiring and impactful contribution to Saint Lucian culture.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.