(PRESS RELEASE) – The culturally rich community of Belle Vue is actively preparing for the 2018 Cultural Icon Series celebration on October 1st.

The contribution of folk musician, Joseph “Rameau” Poleon will be highlighted in what is billed as a masterful display of music and dance. Into its fourth year, the Cultural Icon Series aims to cultivate national pride and cultural identity. The annual showcase highlights the substantive work that illustrates the essence of a selected icon’s contribution and impact on Saint Lucia’s culture and will form the core of the legacy product for future generations.

Interpretations of music by Dame Marie Selipha ‘Sesenne’ Descartes and Florita Marquis are expected from a range of artists, through dance and music expressions. These include a 5-member Folk ensemble (under the direction of Gregory Piper), Darlene Anius, Dianna Philip, Aneshar Antoine, Claudia Edward, Nahoma “Ready” Jn. Baptiste and Stacey Charles. Entertainment will also come from the Laborie Steel Orchestra, Manmay La Kay, Eastern Folk Band, Belle Vue Lawòz Group and Belle Vue’s own Wanjman, Avòtsèvis and Vye Twizeen Boys.

The Cultural Icon Series forms part of activities for Arts and Heritage Month and is being presented in collaboration with the Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC), Events Company of Saint Lucia (ECSL) and the Belle Vue Development Committee Fèt Kwéyòl. The three (3) hour celebration, Strings, Songs and Dance – Celebrating Rameau takes place on Monday October 1st at the Belle Vue Primary School Courtyard from 5:00 p.m. Admission is $10 and the public is invited to honour another son of the soil for his inspiring and impactful contribution to Saint Lucian culture.