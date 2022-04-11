There’s been a general outpouring of public support for the decision by the Minister for Local Government and the Mayor and City Council to name a Castries street-corner after Alex Bousquet, the late host of the popular ‘Street Vibes’ vox pop program on local television station DBS.

The Corner of Peynier and St. Louis Streets has been renamed the ‘Alex Bousquet Corner’ after the authorities bowed to popular demand immediately after his untimely October 10, 2021 death, for renaming the christened ‘Aquarius Crossing’ in his memory.

DBS TV supported the calls by many on the program after it was taken over by new host, retired Customs officer John Daniel, who also supported and promoted the idea, leading to meetings between the Ministry, the Office of the Mayor of Castries, and representatives of DBS and Bousquet’s relatives.

The nameplate had been erected at the corner, but the renaming will be formally commissioned on April 21, 2022.