 

BREAKING NEWS

22 hours agoGovernment of Saint Lucia Averts A Major Price Increase on Cooking Gas

22 hours agoStreet Vibes Corner to be renamed on April 21

2 days agoPresident Wants Castries Market Vendors Ready For ‘A Cashless Society’

2 days agoCARICOM Fails to Show Unity over Ukraine and Candidacy for Commonwealth’s Top Post

2 days agoTaiwan Contributes Again To Caribbean Nationally Determined Initiative

 

NewsStreet Vibes Corner to be renamed on April 21

St. Lucia News OnlineApril 11, 20228502 min

There’s been a general outpouring of public support for the decision by the Minister for Local Government and the Mayor and City Council to name a Castries street-corner after Alex Bousquet, the late host of the popular ‘Street Vibes’ vox pop program on local television station DBS.

The Corner of Peynier and St. Louis Streets has been renamed the ‘Alex Bousquet Corner’ after the authorities bowed to popular demand immediately after his untimely October 10, 2021 death, for renaming the christened ‘Aquarius Crossing’ in his memory.

DBS TV supported the calls by many on the program after it was taken over by new host, retired Customs officer John Daniel, who also supported and promoted the idea, leading to meetings between the Ministry, the Office of the Mayor of Castries, and representatives of DBS and Bousquet’s relatives.

The nameplate had been erected at the corner, but the renaming will be formally commissioned on April 21, 2022. 

Post Views: 850

St. Lucia News Online

previous
President Wants Castries Market Vendors Ready For 'A Cashless Society'
next
Government of Saint Lucia Averts A Major Price Increase on Cooking Gas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Government of Saint Lucia Averts A Major Price Increase on Cooking Gas

Government of Saint Lucia Averts A Major Price Increase on Cooking Gas

22 hours ago 1
2 min 7840
St. Lucia News Online
President Wants Castries Market Vendors Ready For ‘A Cashless Society’

President Wants Castries Market Vendors Ready For ‘A Cashless Society’

2 days ago
2 min 1494
St. Lucia News Online
CARICOM Fails to Show Unity over Ukraine and Candidacy for Commonwealth’s Top Post

CARICOM Fails to Show Unity over Ukraine and Candidacy for Commonwealth’s Top Post

2 days ago
3 min 688
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.