Stray cat and dog populations in Soufriere and Gros Islet to be reduced

(PRESS RELEASE) – This month join TOCO and HelpAWS along with World Vets and their team of veterinarians at one of their two Spay and Neuter Clinics!

On Saturday October 28th and Sunday October 29th the event will be taking place in the Old Gros Islet Police Station from 8am to 3pm. On Tuesday October 31st and Wednesday November 1st the event will be held at the Still Plantation in Soufriere from 8am to 3pm.

This clinic is aiming to treat stray animals and to assist low-income families who would not normally be able to afford the cost of the procedure. The clinic is a walk-in clinic, no appointments are necessary, however the earlier you arrive the faster you will be seen.

Purpose of the Clinic

– To address the animal overpopulation issue that St Lucia is facing- The end goal is to enable the local veterinarians to comfortably maintain sustainable levels of animals on the island without any external intervention

Why is it necessary?

– One dog can have 6-10 puppies twice per year- One cat can have 6-10 kittens twice per year- Within 6 months all of the animals will create more puppies/kittens as well- End result is far too many animals being born and left to die on the streets.- This creates a tourism image problem (no one likes to see animals abandoned on the side of the road) and also allows diseases to spread easily.

Why is it good for your pet?

Medical studies have shown that spaying and neutering:- Allows your pets to live longer

– Greatly reduces chances of catching and transmitting diseases

– Enables them to grow larger as more of their energy is used for growth

Please take the time to visit your local vet and have him or her perform the procedure, and if you cannot afford to do that, come to one of our spay and neuter clinics in order to treat your pet. We would like to say a special thank you to the Ministry of Agriculture, Royal St Lucian Resort and Anse Chastanet for providing accommodation for the visiting vets, and to HTS for their invaluable assistance.

This spay and neuter clinic is part of an initiative by TOCOPAWS, a collaboration between TOCO (They Often Cry Outreach, the charity created by philanthropist and reggae artist, Taj Weekes) and HelpAWS (Help Animal Welfare in Saint Lucia) with the assistance of the World Vets (A US based veterinary team) with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture.