“Stop bashing the company because it didn’t work out for you:” Upset KM2 employee

Below is a comment from a purported employee of KM2 Solutions, posted to our news site today, Nov. 9. The comment is one of several defending the company which has been receiving a backlash over its alleged poor working conditions after a number of employees were taken to hospital earlier this week for fainting and respiratory-related illnesses.

I’ve been working with KM2 for 6 years now and I must say I’m very grateful. I’m very happy with my job (which is not the best) but I’ve managed to make the best of it.

So to all the salty people who will only come on here and speak about the negative, the good about KM2 outweighs the bad. Stop bashing the company because it didn’t work out for you. The HR department alongside our site director has been trying to make this place as comfortable for us as possible.

You all come on here and talk about bad working conditions (which I personally see the carpet as my only issue) but I must say KM2 has ensured that the carpets are shampooed.

There was a suggestion box placed in the lobby to voice concerns. How many of you salty people have used it? Now all of you want to open your beaks and speak bad about the company, and most of you coming to a work place that is much cleaner than your homes. You playing like you’re fainting and rats running on you in your sleep.

Talking about ‘pineez’ (bed bugs) in the place; you bring the ‘pineez’ from your house or bus whereever you get it in the people place and complaining, when is in ‘pineez’ you sleeping. They should send all of y’all at your home.

The company hasn’t begged y’all to work in these so-called bad conditions, so take y’all things and go sit in the ‘pineez’ at y’all home.

Y’all feel like the company not giving enough break go at y’all home. Y’all want to be on y’all phone the entire day talking to man and want the company to pay y’all for that. They right cause y’all too lazy!!! Wait till you go and work somewhere else to see how ridiculous it is people.

Kudos to our management staff, the job is not the best, the environment is not the best, but I can see the effort!!! I’ll keep trying to make this the best working environment for me and the others who can see and appreciate the effort.

(Y’all should stop hiring little children that just leave school to come here and work and think a work place should be a bed of roses. And they want the whole day to be on their phones and get paid for it).

– KM2 employee