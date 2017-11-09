“Stop bashing the company because it didn’t work out for you:” Upset KM2 employee

Below is a comment from a purported employee of KM2 Solutions, posted to our news site today, Nov. 9. The comment is one of several defending the company which has been receiving a backlash over its alleged poor working conditions after a number of employees were taken to hospital earlier this week for fainting and respiratory-related illnesses.
I’ve been working with KM2 for 6 years now and I must say I’m very grateful. I’m very happy with my job (which is not the best) but I’ve managed to make the best of it.
So to all the salty people who will only come on here and speak about the negative, the good about KM2 outweighs the bad. Stop bashing the company because it didn’t work out for you. The HR department alongside our site director has been trying to make this place as comfortable for us as possible.
You all come on here and talk about bad working conditions (which I personally see the carpet as my only issue) but I must say KM2 has ensured that the carpets are shampooed.
There was a suggestion box placed in the lobby to voice concerns. How many of you salty people have used it? Now all of you want to open your beaks and speak bad about the company, and most of you coming to a work place that is much cleaner than your homes. You playing like you’re fainting and rats running on you in your sleep.
Talking about ‘pineez’ (bed bugs) in the place; you bring the ‘pineez’ from your house or bus whereever you get it in the people place and complaining, when is in ‘pineez’ you sleeping. They should send all of y’all at your home.
The company hasn’t begged y’all to work in these so-called bad conditions, so take y’all things and go sit in the ‘pineez’ at y’all home.
Y’all feel like the company not giving enough break go at y’all home. Y’all want to be on y’all phone the entire day talking to man and want the company to pay y’all for that. They right cause y’all too lazy!!! Wait till you go and work somewhere else to see how ridiculous it is people.
Kudos to our management staff, the job is not the best, the environment is not the best, but I can see the effort!!! I’ll keep trying to make this the best working environment for me and the others who can see and appreciate the effort.
(Y’all should stop hiring little children that just leave school to come here and work and think a work place should be a bed of roses. And they want the whole day to be on their phones and get paid for it).
– KM2 employee
Pathetic
Going on 11 years at km2.. after reading after reading comments after comments about this situation i have come to the conclusion that its a bunch of bitter employees are writing theses comments. What happened on monday was as a result of management trying to make the environment cleaner for employees. They had no idea that the product the cleaning company used would have affected us this way.i was right there when management ask everyone to leave the floor and even went to areas which was not that affected and ask agents to leave immediately if they are feeling sick .dont get me wrong there are some managers that need to be demoted but then again thats for another story. The point im trying to make is this issue was no fault of km2..... wondering if its so bad why am i here for so long... ps if you're getting $8.00 an hour fix ur attendance to get $9.25 .... bunch of bs bitter ppl
The person that write that letter friendly to the boss ,that'd why she defending them .
I have never worked at this place but I have been a supervisor for 6 years.
I have no doubt that there are conditions in every workplace that staff are not happy about. Depending on some places of employment who operate with a "ti-boutique" mentality, some employees would feel their concerns are not being heard. This does not mean that other well-established business places do not take their workers for granted.
It has been my experience having supervised a number of young persons especially young school leavers, that they believe the workplace is just an extension of their carefree days of school.
If they are not micromanaged, work might not get done, as they spend considerable time on their phones.
I will also say that some of what they escape with at some places of employment will never stand at another. And is a complete shock.
If you feel that your rights as an employee are being trampled, the organization MUST create a safe environment, so that you as an employee can voice your concern without being victimised.
If you are going to be lazy or if you do not like the company rules, LEAVE, nobody is holding a gun to your head to stay. Don't make yourself, work colleagues or organization miserable.
With that being said hope this is resolved and employees and management concerns are addressed in a fair manner.
Never kill yourself for a business cause if you die they will replace you the next day. That's all i've got to say
You guys like using your
Phones mizzy at work and always have to go to the wash room and have the same issue at my work place. In and out of the wash room.sac salops produce work live the people man and go do your work
Estockholm Syndrome........smh...
You are just saving your position in the company, you know if you say something you will be fired.... STOP IT AND START SAYING THE TRUE OF WHAT IS HAPPENING THERE.... I WORK IN THAT PLACE AND THERE IS NO CONDITION FOR THE STAFF... THEY CUT THE LUNCH HOUR.... NO BRAKE FOR GOING TO THE BATHROOM.... WHAT ELSE YOU WANT.... THE PLACE OR IS TOO HOT OR IS TOO COLD... HELLOOOO!!!!!
First off, learn to spell...not true but truth, not brake but break. You cannot bash someone for giving her opinion. Most of what she is saying is true!
If if they cut the lunch hour, no "brake" for going to the bathroom, did you report it to the labour department?
Yes, we did, and no body did nothing.....