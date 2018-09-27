Still standing by her man? Camille Cosby absent from Bill Cosby’s sentencing

(MERCURY NEWS) – Camille Cosby was absent Tuesday when her husband Bill Cosby was sentenced in a Pennsylvania courtroom to three to 10 years in state prison, the Washington Post reported.

Also absent were his three adult daughters. “The court saved two full rows in the packed courtroom for Cosby’s personal use — enough to hold at least 16 people,” the Washington Post added. “In the first row sat an attorney, two publicists and one old friend. The second row was empty.”

Camille Cosby later released a statement, accusing Kevin Steele, the district attorney of Montgomery County, of using “falsified evidence” in the trial against her husband of 54 years, ABC News and CNN reported. Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, said the trial was “the most racist and sexist” in U.S. history.

Original story follows:

Over the past few months, Camille Cosby has fended off reports that she has finally gotten fed up and is planning to divorce Bill Cosby, the disgraced comedy legend who was convicted of sexually assaulting one woman and has been accused of sexually assaulting dozens of others.

Through Bill Cosby’s representative, Camille Cosby denied a report in June that she had moved out of the family home. And last week, the long-suffering wife announced she had hired a former prosecutor to investigate whether her husband had been treated fairly by the Pennsylvania judge overseeing his trial and his sentencing this week.

So lack of loyalty probably isn’t the reason Camille Cosby wasn’t in court Monday for the first of a two-day hearing in the sentencing of her husband of 54 years.

Bill Cosby, 81, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison under an agreement made by Montgomery County prosecutors and defense attorney to merge the three aggravated indecent assault counts of his conviction into one count for sentencing purposes, CNN reported.

Maybe Camille Cosby, 74, was sick Monday. Or maybe she was disgusted by a process she sees as rigged against her husband.

Or maybe she didn’t attend Monday’s hearing because she couldn’t take listening to prosecutors push to have her 81-year-old husband classified as “a sexually violent predator,” the New York Times reported. By missing the hearing, she also missed hearing a psychologist assert her husband has a “personality disorder” that manifested itself in a lifetime of sexual interest in non-consenting women.

In any case, Camille Cosby didn’t accompany her husband to the hearing in Montgomery County, both the New York Times and CNN reported.

Cosby was convicted in the same courthouse in April of charges stemming from the 2004 attack on former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

“(Camille Cosby) was not with Mr. Cosby when he entered the courthouse at 9:08 a.m., wearing a dark suit and sporting a blue handkerchief in his breast pocket,” the New York Times reported. Bill Cosby sat quietly at the front of the court with his lawyers.

His wife’s absence was notable, given her desire in recent months to speak out on her husband’s behalf. Vanity Fair reported that Cosby’s other female relatives have a history of publicly defending him, but USA Today said Camille Cosby had rarely been heard from since the allegations against her husband first began to attract widespread attention in October. 2014.

But that changed in May when Camille Cosby issued a lengthy Facebook post, in which she compared her husband to lynching victim Emmett Till and to other falsely accused African-American men. She said her husband was a victim of “mob justice” on the part of the media and Montgomery County authorities.

“Once again, an innocent person has been found guilty based on an unthinking, unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law,” she wrote.

Then last Monday, Camille Cosby turned up in the Pennsylvania capital outside the state’s Judicial Conduct Board, USA Today reported. Accompanied by a Cosby legal team member, she distributed a statement to reporters accusing Judge Steven O’Neill of bias and hidden motives when he presided over Cosby’s two trials; the first trial ended in a hung jury and the second ended with his conviction.

“My husband was improperly prosecuted in a trial presided over by an unethical judge who seeks to compound his unethical behavior by sentencing Bill Cosby,” Camille Cosby’s statement said, according to USA Today.

Camille Cosby and her husband’s legal defense team have alleged that O’Neill had a bitter, long-running feud with one of the key witnesses in the case, Bruce Castor, the former district attorney for Montgomery County who in 2005 declined to prosecute Cosby on Constand’s charges, Vanity Fair reported. Cosby’s lawyers say that this feud had an impact on the most recent trial.

A Radar Online report in June suggested that Camille Cosby’s shows of loyalty have only been for PR purposes.

In reality, Radar Online alleged, Camille Cosby had reportedly moved out of the couple’s suburban Philadelphia mansion, leaving her husband to occupy the house on his own and under house arrest pending sentencing.

Radar Online added that Camille Cosby had decamped to the couple’s estate in Massachusetts, where she may have been preparing to file for divorce.

“He literally is home alone,” a source told Radar Online, adding that the estranged couple now lead separate lives. “They’ve been fighting and arguing since the verdict. She wanted a divorce, but he begged her to stay.”

But a representative for Bill Cosby quickly shot down that report, saying the idea that the couple are living separately and headed to divorce is “ridiculous.”

“The accusations they have made in their tabloid are absolutely false,” Andrew Wyatt told People in June. “Mrs. and Mr. Cosby are not getting divorced and she’s with him in the Philadelphia home as we speak.”

Wyatt, incidentally, accompanied Cosby to his sentencing hearing Monday, according to reports.

Bill and Camille Cosby married in 1954 and have three living daughters, Erika, 53, Erinn, 51, and Evin, 41. Their son Ennis died at age 27 after being fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in January 1997, while their daughter Ensa died at age 44 from renal disease in February.

According to CBS News, prosecutors have asked O’Neill to sentence Cosby to five to 10 years in prison. However, Cosby’s defense attorney, Joseph Green, argued that he is too old and frail to serve time behind bars, and instead recommended he be placed in a detention or rehabilitation facility.