Still no sign of men who reportedly set sail for Saint Lucia

Search and rescue operations have failed to find two Martinique men who reportedly went missing after they left the neighbouring island for Saint Lucia last month, according to reports.

Christophe Quimper, aka Bato, 43, and Ismael Nemorin, aka Ti Costo, 26, have not been heard from since May 20, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. They reportedly set sail for Saint Lucia on May 19.

According to French media, relatives and friends of the men are worried and now fear the worse.

Missing posters of the men have been circulating on social media for weeks now, but relatives have yet to receive any clues about their whereabouts.