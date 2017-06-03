Advertisement
Still no sign of men who reportedly set sail for Saint Lucia

By Ana Alleyne
June 3, 2017
From left: Christophe ‘Bato’ Quimper and Ismael ‘Ti Costo’ Nemorin.

Search and rescue operations have failed to find two Martinique men who reportedly went missing after they left the neighbouring island for Saint Lucia last month, according to reports.

Christophe Quimper, aka Bato, 43, and Ismael Nemorin, aka Ti Costo, 26, have not been heard from since May 20, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. They reportedly set sail for Saint Lucia on May 19.

According to French media, relatives and friends of the men are worried and now fear the worse.

Missing posters of the men have been circulating on social media for weeks now, but relatives have yet to receive any clues about their whereabouts.

3 comments

  1. Flyer
    June 3, 2017 at 6:44 PM

    Check the French media , think here has been an update ........

  2. Anonymous
    June 3, 2017 at 6:41 PM

    Folks I can't say I'm 100% certain but if memory serves correctly I saw these guys in town about two weeks ago. They were dressed a bit oddly hence the reason they stood out.

  3. Bella
    June 3, 2017 at 5:43 PM

    Oh geez

