Steven Octave scores 4 goals as Saint Lucia sinks Turks and Caicos 8-0

(SNO) – Team Saint Lucia got their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) 2018 Boys’ Under-14 Challenge Series campaign off to a fantastic start in the Dominican Republic, with an 8-0 thrashing of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday afternoon (August 4) at the Estadio Pan Americano de San Cristobal.

Canaries and Square Boys striker Steven Octave scored four goals, a beaver trick.

Midfielders Shaquan Nelson (Castries/First Touch Pioneers), Kegan Caul (Castries/VSADC), and Jahlil Evans (Gros Islet/Northern United) had one each, and TCI had an own goal.

The score was 4-0 in the first half.

CFU President Randolph Harris said: “The Boys’ U14 Challenge Series will give much needed competition and provide the opportunity for Caribbean Member Associations to assess their youth development programmes, as well as referee development programmes ahead of future international tournaments.”

“Following on the highly successful CFU Women’s Challenge competition in April, this series will also be a major fillip to future, strategic development initiatives moving forward. We are confident that this Boys’ U14 Challenge Series competition will redound to the benefit of the participants and football development across the region,” Harris concluded.

Saint Lucia is set to face Puerto Rico on Monday.