Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Steven Octave scores 4 goals as Saint Lucia sinks Turks and Caicos 8-0

By Terry Finisterre
August 4, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Steven Octave

(SNO) – Team Saint Lucia got their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) 2018 Boys’ Under-14 Challenge Series campaign off to a fantastic start in the Dominican Republic, with an 8-0 thrashing of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday afternoon (August 4) at the Estadio Pan Americano de San Cristobal.

Canaries and Square Boys striker Steven Octave scored four goals, a beaver trick.

Midfielders Shaquan Nelson (Castries/First Touch Pioneers), Kegan Caul (Castries/VSADC), and Jahlil Evans (Gros Islet/Northern United) had one each, and TCI had an own goal.

The score was 4-0 in the first half.

Team Saint Lucia

CFU President Randolph Harris said: “The Boys’ U14 Challenge Series will give much needed competition and provide the opportunity for Caribbean Member Associations to assess their youth development programmes, as well as referee development programmes ahead of future international tournaments.”

“Following on the highly successful CFU Women’s Challenge competition in April, this series will also be a major fillip to future, strategic development initiatives moving forward. We are confident that this Boys’ U14 Challenge Series competition will redound to the benefit of the participants and football development across the region,” Harris concluded.

Saint Lucia is set to face Puerto Rico on Monday.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2018 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.