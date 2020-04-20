Don't Miss

Stephenson King to address nation on Tuesday, April 21

By St. Lucia News Online staff
April 20, 2020

Minister King

(St. Lucia News Online) — Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy, and Labour, Stephenson King, will address the nation at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on the COVID-19 impact on Saint Lucia’s labour market.

Writing on his official Facebook page on Monday, the former prime minister said the address will reveal the government’s plans to support Saint Lucians affected by COVID-19 “whilst we prepare to jump-start the economy post this pandemic”.

The address will be carried by National Television Network NTN/GIS and other supporting local media houses.

“Tune in to find out what we are doing to support workers who have lost their jobs or are currently facing hardship and employers whose businesses have slowed down. We are in this together and we will rebound as a stronger and more resilient people,” King said.

