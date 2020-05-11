Stephenson King sought over outstanding labour matters

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Workers Union (NWU) by letter dated May 6, 2020, and signed by Secretary-General Johann M Harewood, is seeking an audience with Minister of Labour Hon. Stephenson King.
The NWU’s agenda for the meeting is centred around a number of outstanding conciliatory and mediation matters which includes the Secure St. Lucia impasse, among others.
The NWU hopes that the minister will give the said request his urgent attention.
