Stephenson King sought over outstanding labour matters

By NWU
May 11, 2020

King

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Workers Union (NWU) by letter dated May 6, 2020, and signed by Secretary-General Johann M Harewood, is seeking an audience with Minister of Labour Hon. Stephenson King.

The NWU’s agenda for the meeting is centred around a number of outstanding conciliatory and mediation matters which includes the Secure St. Lucia impasse, among others.

The NWU hopes that the minister will give the said request his urgent attention.

