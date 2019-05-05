Stephenson King reveals Castries North development projects

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The urban city communities within Castries North are earmarked for significant transformational activity in the coming weeks, as part of the Castries North Vision 2020/ Highway 2020 Development Plan.

This is the brainchild of Castries North MP Honorable Stephenson King and encompasses the enhancement of sports facilities, establishment of recreation spaces, infrastructure upgrades and social development programs.

The aim is to bring about human development, social upliftment and community empowerment.

In unveiling the bold agenda, the Member of Parliament, said: “Vision 2020 or Highway 202 will bring to fruition several incomplete, ongoing and new initiatives throughout Castries North that will further bolster the constituency towards attaining the full status of municipality.”

The projects to be undertaken include:

– Bisee Multi-Purpose Court, Community Centre and the restoration of the Bisee Walk Children’s Play Ground.

– Carielle Park and Multi-Purpose Sports Facility, to include a Community Training Swimming Pool, Children’s Playground and other amenities.

– Agard Recreational Ground Upgrading Project, to include a further upgrade of the lighting system, fencing and retaining structures to secure and protect the facility.

– La Clery Playing Field upgrading project (Phase 2) which will include completion of the fencing, a new lighting system, resurfacing of the field and changing rooms.

– Bois Patat Multi-Purpose Court and Recreational Ground upgrade, to include reinstatement of lighting, secured fencing and amenities.

– Sunbilt HRDC and Multi-Purpose Sports Facility which was announced in the 2011 Budget presentation will break ground by the second quarter of this financial year. The project which will be overseen by the Department of Equity and funded through the National Insurance Corporation.

– Almondale Children’s playground.

– La Clery Children’s playground.

– La Clery Suburban Business Centre and Special Development Ares, to ignite economic activity and urban renewal.

– Vigie – Choc Beach Facilities Management Plan, to manage the Vigie Beach Facilities, redevelop and expand the old rundown Malabar Beach Facilities near Rendezvous, the establishment of an outdoor gym, the beautification, landscaping, management and regulation of the Vigie to Choc Beach, to include beach replenishment/reclamation to preserve, conserve and protect that beach as a national recreational facility for our people public use. The plan will also explore the possibility of establishing the Vigie area as an Historic District for special development.



– Vide Boutielle Secondary School, to be refurbished and renamed.

– Castries North Music and Arts Project, will be housed at the Chase Gardens Human Resource Development Centre, to provide tuition in the field of music and the arts, to young people in the Castries North Constituency and beyond, with the vision of establishing a full fledge Music and Arts Academy.

– Castries North Skills Development Program, for which funds have already been allocated, for the provision of training to the youth in selected vocations in preparation for the workforce.

All of these initiatives are being funded by both public and private sector agencies.

The Castries North MP says the policies articulated by the Prime Minister and Finance Minister in the 2019/2019 budget, will further compliment “Vison 2020”, by stimulating positive social and economic activity throughout Castries North.

