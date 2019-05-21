Stephenson King makes personal cash donation to Morne Du Don Combined School

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Member of Parliament for Castries North Honorable Stephenson King is continuing to invest in the education of the nation`s youth.

On Thursday, May 9, the MP visited the Morne Du Don Combined School where he made a personal cash donation of $5,615 towards the school’s Science Lab Project.

In a brief cheque presentation ceremony, King described the gesture as a worthwhile investment in support of the nation’s future leaders.

He also called on the students to dream big, noting that they too can one day become the next Albert Einstein or prime minister of Saint Lucia.

King told his captivated audience: “I want you to believe in your ability as much as I believe in you, every one of you have special talents. I encourage you to remain discipline and work hard, confident that you have my unwavering support at all times.”

The parliamentary representative also toured the institution to assess the infrastructural needs. Pending a formal submission for the principal, the MP said he will work closely with the Ministry of Education and other partners to bring some much needed upgrades to the school.

King also announced plans for a ‘breakfast programme’, cognizant that many students start the day without a proper meal. He said the programme aims to ensure that this will soon be a thing of the past.

Support for education initiatives accounts for the largest amount of financial resources spent by the Castries North MP.

