Statement on the passing of the Chief Statistician, Dominica Central Statistical Office, Mrs. Prayma Carrette

(PRESS RELEASE) – The OECS Commission conveys deepest condolences to the Ministry of Planning in Dominica, on the passing of the Chief Statistician, Central Statistical office, Mrs. Prayma Carrette.

Mrs Carrette has been a statistician for 32 years and served as the Chief Statistician of the Dominica Central Statistical Office from 1997 until her passing.

She has been one of the stalwarts in the field of statistics who has championed the use of official statistics in decision-making. She represented the NSOs on regional advisory bodies for statistics. Under her leadership, Dominica’s NSO was the first among the Caribbean NSOs to launch Gender Equality Indicators in 2016.

Please accept our heartfelt condolences.