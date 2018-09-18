Don't Miss
Statement on service disruption at BOSL Vieux Fort Branch

By BOSL
September 18, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) – On Monday September 17th 2018, service at the BOSL Vieux Fort Branch was interrupted following an electrical system fluctuation and reports of smoke emanating from the air conditioning vents in the building.

Out of an abundance of caution, customers and staff were evacuated, and the relevant authorities were swiftly notified. Saint Lucia Fire Service appliances and personnel arrived on the premises within minutes and a comprehensive investigation was undertaken.

There was no reported damage to the building and the issue was traced to a fault with the air conditioning system motor, which resulted in the burnout of a breaker in the main electrical panel on the ground floor. The relevant contractors were contacted to commence remedial works and all systems were subsequently restored by 1:00 p.m. Regular operations have resumed at the Vieux Fort branch as of Tuesday September 18th 2018.

The Bank extends sincere thanks to our customers for remaining calm during the evacuation process and for their patience and understanding during the service interruption period. Special thanks too must be extended to the Saint Lucia Fire Service for the quick response time and comprehensive investigations; and to Bank personnel who acted swiftly in evacuating customers in a timely manner.

