Statement of condolence on the passing of Mr. Brendon Browne

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) expresses deep regret on the passing of Mr. Brendon Browne, former Eastern Caribbean States High Commissioner in Ottawa, Canada.

Mr. Browne served as the Eastern Caribbean States High Commissioner in Canada for a period of four (4) years (from 2007 to 2011) during which time he also provided support to the operations of the Eastern Caribbean Liaison Service, an office established to administer Member States’ interests in the Canada/Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP).

As a diplomat, Mr. Browne served the Organisation and its Member States well. He was deeply concerned about the need for capacity development in the field of diplomacy/protocol in the OECS region. The concern led him to author the book entitled “Protocol and You” — a useful reference on matters relating to protocol. The contributions of Mr. Browne to the development of the OECS region, particularly in the field of diplomacy, will always be remembered.

The Commission extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Brendon Browne and to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

