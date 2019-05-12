Statement by St. Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on Mother’s Day

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

Statement by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on the Occasion of Mother’s Day — Sunday, May 12th, 2019

My Fellow Citizens and Residents: Every year on Mother’s Day, messages of love and gratitude from near and far permeate our homes, churches and airwaves, expressing the beautiful sentiments that Jimmy Cliff sings about to describe the way he feels about his Dear Mother. She’s my Mother and I love her so, more than any other, anywhere I go.

Today, I take time out to join with you in celebrating and honouring our Nation’s Mothers and, indeed, every Mother around the world who deserve the highest homage for their indispensable contribution in creating and nurturing life – by far the most precious gift that one can give.

Other priceless gifts that Mothers can give are their love and time, which children cherish most of all – for these gifts surpass fancy clothes, shoes, technologies and other costly items in value. That’s because love and time are wrapped in the protective cases of experience and memory, which make them grow even more meaningful and sentimental to children with the passing of each day, unlike other gifts that can be damaged and replaced easily.

So, on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I thank and recognize all of our Federation’s Moms and Mother Figures who provide children with a loving and supportive environment, thereby empowering them to become the leaders of tomorrow and the best citizens they can be.

Indeed, every nation is built on the backs of strong Moms and Mother Figures rendering noble and self-sacrificing service in raising children to be compassionate, confident, creative and constructive contributors to their country. Sometimes these strong women are hidden figures who work behind the scenes, nonetheless playing an essential role in shaping and safeguarding the future of their societies.

On this Mother’s Day and always – wherever you are, whether on this earth or in the great beyond – Mommy, Mom, Momma, Aunty, Gammy, Goddy, Teacher, or however you are lovingly called, the whole world affirms and applauds all of you Moms and Mother Figures for your immeasurable and inspirational influence on humankind. Happy Mother’s Day!

( 0 ) ( 0 )