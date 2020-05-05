Statement by CARICOM Chairman on Observer Team for Guyana elections recount

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Observer Team for the recount of Guyana’s Regional and General Elections will arrive in Guyana on Friday, 1 May 2020.
The three-member Team will be led by Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI), and includes Mr. John Jarvis, Commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission and Mr. Sylvester King, Deputy Supervisor of Elections of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Ms. Barrow-Giles was a member of the High-Level Team that came to Guyana last March to participate in a scheduled recount which had to be aborted. The other members of that Team are unavailable for the present mission. Both Mr. Jarvis and Mr. King participated in the CARICOM Electoral Observer Mission for the Elections held on 2 March 2020.
The Community thanks the Government of Canada for the generous support it has provided to CARICOM for this initiative.
The Community calls on all concerned to ensure a credible and transparent recount process, in order to provide legitimacy to any government which would be sworn in as a result. This process must be completed without further delay.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Caribbean
- CARICOM Observer Team for Guyana elections recount arrives in Guyana
- Jamaica: 78-year-old Rasta shaved at hospital
- St Kitts: Police confirm armed robbery and assault of Half Moon resident
- Trinidad: Doctor dies after jumping from balcony
- Caribbean hotels unpaid by tour operators ‘could collapse’
- Guyana: Porknocker murdered by woman over missing gun
- Carnival Cruise to resume Caribbean trips in summer
- Trinidad: ‘Vampire bats are sucking the blood from my chickens’
- Guyana records 9th COVID-19 death