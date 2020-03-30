State of emergency in effect for St Kitts and Nevis – Residents are asked to stay home

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Governor General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, by virtue of the powers of Section 19 of the Constitution, on Friday, March 27th, 2020, signed a Proclamation declaring a State of Emergency for St. Kitts and Nevis, which went into effect on Saturday, March 28th at 7:00pm and will be in place for 14 days.

Under this State of Emergency, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is subject to the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, No. 7 of 2020, and under Regulation 7, Shelter in Place, the following rules apply:

All persons shall remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, to avoid contact outside of their family. You are only allowed to be away from your home if:

-You are considered to be an essential worker, i.e. your presence is needed to maintain essential services, such as electricity, water and other utilities, security forces, broadcast TV and radio – so that residents can continue receiving news and information – and mobile telephone communications, just to name a few (the complete list detailing those who qualify as essential workers is contained in Section 7, Subsection 2a) to 2o).

-You work at an establishment that is considered as being essential to the community it serves. These essential business establishments are outlined in Section 5, Subsection 1a) to 1n).

-You need to buy food or medicine, go to the emergency room or engage in any other essential local travel, the nature of which is outlined in Section 7, Subsection 1c). This is only allowed between the hours of 5:00am and 7:00pm.

-You want to exercise outdoors. Please note that outdoor exercise must not be done in groups larger than two persons, and people must stay at least six (6) feet apart while jogging, walking or engaging in other forms of exercise. This (outdoor exercise) shall not be permitted during the hours of curfew (7:00pm to 5:00am).

All members of the Public Service shall work remotely from home, except as otherwise directed by the Cabinet Secretary. All employees of Statutory Bodies and State-owned enterprises shall work remotely from home, except as otherwise directed by the Chairperson of the Board.

Between 7:00pm and 5:00am, a curfew exists, meaning that you are required to stay indoors. This curfew went into effect for the first time at 7:00pm on Saturday, March 28th.

To read The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, No. 7 of 2020, please access this link: https://www.sknis.kn/?s=emergency+powers+regulations.

