Start Up Fete in St. Lucia

PRESS RELEASE – Startup Fete is a one day event organized by Junior Achievement St Lucia designed to inspire Junior Achievement Company Program participants to develop innovative business ideas while teaching business idea development techniques.

Participants pitch their best ideas and inspire others to join their team. Throughout the day teams focus on customer development, marketing, validating their ideas, developing their product or service and receive valuable feedback from a panel of experts who will be on hand to educate, empower and help them think outside the box as they develop their business ideas for their Junior Achievement companies.

Mission

To nurture and inspire future Junior Achievers by providing an engaging environment where creativity can be unleashed, as new and exciting ways of starting Junior Achievement companies are explored and developed.

OBJECTIVES

Network young people across school lines

Get face to face time with the movers and shakers of the business community

Encourage Team work

Demonstrate open dialogue to create new ventures

Broaden participants perspective on business ideas

Unleash participants potential

Build confidence in young people

Inspire innovation and creativity

Develop an entrepreneurial culture among the youth

How does it work?

The event is open to all participating Secondary Schools of the JA Company Program. A warm up exercise will allow participants to network and relax.

Participants with business ideas will be given 60 seconds to pitch their ideas; saying what it is; how it will work; why it will be successful; and what input the idea needs from the group. On completion participants will vote on the idea they think are the best and the top 10 ideas will be selected to be worked on during the day. Coaches, mentors and business professionals will be on hand to advise and provide support in their area of expertise. At the end of the day teams will be allowed 2 minutes to make their presentation before a panel of judges. Participants will vote for the favorite pitch and the top the winners will receive start up capital for their JA Companies.

It’s a win win situation for all; participants will walk away with a potential business idea for the new school year and partners get the satisfaction of giving back to the community.