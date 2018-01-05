Don't Miss
Starkey Hearing Foundation returns to St. Lucia

By Ministry of Health
January 5, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) – Starkey Hearing Foundation Technologies will be hosting a national hearing mission on the 17th and 18th of January, 2018 at the Phillip Marcellin grounds in Vieux Fort, from 8am daily.

The foundation will be providing custom fit hearing aids FREE of cost as well as a lifetime supply of batteries and aftercare support.

In addition, the foundation will be training health care workers, teachers and community volunteers in screening for hearing loss in all age groups.

This phase 1 mission is expected to fit 600 persons with free hearing aids. However, prior to the screening, all persons with hearing impairments will be required to have their hearing tested at Entrepot or Vieux Fort Wellness Centers.

The Ministry of Health is therefore appealing to all persons who have difficulty in hearing to call the Vieux Fort and Entrepot health centers for an appointment from Friday January 5th to Tuesday 16th January, 2018.

